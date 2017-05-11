Katy Perry I'm Au Naturel on the Beach! (Ya Think So, Right?)

Katy Perry turned even more heads than usual by hitting a Mexican beach BUCK NAKED ... or so it seemed.

Katy's down in Cabo San Lucas with a bunch of friends, and she's providing all the entertainment by spinning around while rocking this ballerina-style swimwear ... with nude colored bottoms.

Yeah, we had to do a double take too.

Katy's been handing out cherry pies to fans all over the place to promote her new single, "Bon Appetit." Just a thought, but cherry pies with this swimsuit?

That's a win-win promotion, baby.