Scott Disick Back on the G-Wagon with Hotties!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Scott Disick's shaking off his friends' concerns he's fallen off the wagon ... partying again with a roster full of babes!!!

Scott hit up Nobu Wednesday night around 9 PM and left shortly after 11 with a crew full of blondies. There's a chick who looks like his rumored boo -- British model Ella Ross.

As we reported ... his friends are worried sick he's fallen off the wagon and gone back to his hardcore partying all over L.A. to get back at Kourtney Kardashian for banging a 24-year-old model.

Before last night's festivities ... Scott was at TAO on Cinco de Mayo and The Peppermint Club Monday night.

His friends tell us ... don't be fooled by appearances. The guy's hurting.