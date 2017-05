T.I. President Trump's a Hypocrite For Colbert Clapback

EXCLUSIVE

President Donald Trump has some nerve calling Stephen Colbert a "no-talent guy" with a "filthy" mouth ... according to T.I. who says the prez has traded the White House for a glass one.

Tip had landed at LAX when he weighed in on Trump's comeback shot, after the late night host referred to him as "Vladimir Putin's cock holster."

T.I.'s clearly Team Colbert and recalls that, in his opinion, Trump's said worse. Plus, he thinks it's pretty obvious who's really benefitting from the beef.