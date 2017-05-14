Julio Jones I Spent Major $$$ On This For Mom ... When I Got NFL Paid

EXCLUSIVE

If you only got your mom flowers for Mother's Day prepare to feel like a total failure of a kid ... 'cause NFL star Julio Jones just told TMZ Sports the best present he got his mom, and it doesn't need a vase.

We got Jones out at Lure and asked him what the first thing he bought when he got into the NFL was ... and DUH, it was something for his mom.

Just what was it? You gotta watch the clip and see ... but don't be surprised if you feel like heading out to the mall after.

She carried you in her body, guys. Come on.