Ex-'Deadliest Catch' Star Wanted in Phoenix Drug Case

EXCLUSIVE

Jake Harris failed to show up in court to face drug charges, so now he's a wanted man ... TMZ has learned.

The former "Deadliest Catch" star was already facing 2 felony drug possession charges when he skipped a hearing Friday in Phoenix. According to court docs, the judge immediately issued a bench warrant for Harris' arrest.

We broke the story ... Harris was busted last month after he took off with his friend's car and was found the next day with Xanax and crystal meth.

Jake left the "Deadliest Catch" cast back in 2012.