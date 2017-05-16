Paul George I'm Gonna Train with Kobe 'Pick His Brain'

Kobe Bryant is about to have a new apprentice ... Paul George.

The Indiana Pacers star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and said he's gearing up to train with Kobe during the off-season -- "I plan on working out with him and pick his brain a little bit."

Kobe's sessions are legendary -- George says he's already training just so he can survive Mamba's workout.

George doesn't become a free agent until after next season -- but Kimmel put the court press on him to join the Lakers ... even busting out a Magic Johnson clip to help sway the guy.

He'd look good in Purple and Gold. Just sayin' ...