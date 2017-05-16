TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Paul George to Train with Kobe Bryant, 'Pick His Brain'

Paul George I'm Gonna Train with Kobe 'Pick His Brain'

5/16/2017 6:14 AM PDT
Breaking News

Kobe Bryant is about to have a new apprentice ... Paul George

The Indiana Pacers star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and said he's gearing up to train with Kobe during the off-season -- "I plan on working out with him and pick his brain a little bit."

Kobe's sessions are legendary -- George says he's already training just so he can survive Mamba's workout.

George doesn't become a free agent until after next season -- but Kimmel put the court press on him to join the Lakers ... even busting out a Magic Johnson clip to help sway the guy.

He'd look good in Purple and Gold. Just sayin' ...

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web