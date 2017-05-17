NFLPA 'Looking Into' Tom Brady Concussion Claim

Tom Brady NFLPA 'Looking Into' Concussion Claim

Exclusive Details

The NFL Players Association is "looking into" the statements made by Gisele about Tom Brady suffering a concussion last year that was not reported in NFL injury reports.

After Gisele appeared on "CBS This Morning" and told Charlie Rose about Tom's secret history of concussions ... we reached out to the NFLPA for comment.

We were told, "Right now, we have no official statement, but we are looking into."

Gisele's comments have sparked all sorts of questions -- with people wondering if Tom or the Patriots intentionally hid the information from the NFL so Tom wouldn't have to miss game time.

We've also reached out to Tom and the Patriots for comment -- so far, no official comments from either camp.