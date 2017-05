DeAndre Jordan Slams Door On Blake Griffin Trade Talk ... Literally

EXCLUSIVE

If you're wondering how DeAndre Jordan feels about the Clippers trading Blake Griffin this off-season, TMZ Sports is gonna give you a pretty good indication that he's not into it.

We got DJ out in Malibu and peppered him with some questions about his off-season -- and he was game. Then we asked about his ex-teammate, Jared Dudley saying Lob City needs to move BG ...

And Jordan was NOT game.

Gotcha loud and clear, DJ.