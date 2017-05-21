UFC's Rashad Coulter $50k Fight Bonus is 'Life-Changing'

EXCLUSIVE

The unlikely star of UFC 211 is a brand new fighter -- a single father of 2 -- who says the $50k fight bonus he got for trading BOMBS with Chase Sherman that night has changed his life forever.

Rashad Coulter's incredibly gutsy and explosive performance impressed Dana White enough to fork over the $50k ... and Coulter says it will have an immediate impact on his family.

Coulter and his 2 kids live in a 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment -- and Coulter says the bonus (along with his fight check) will help him make a down payment on a house.

In fact, Coulter says he made more in those 9 minutes in the Octagon than he would have made in 1 YEAR in his previous job as a bill collector.

Coulter's got a great story. He's clearly motivated ... and tells TMZ Sports he won't stop until he's the champ.