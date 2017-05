Donald and Melania When in Rome Tap Some Ass!!!

Breaking News

President Trump flew over 1,400 miles -- from Israel to Rome -- and he's STILL in the no holding hands zone.

The Prez and Melania touched down in Rome Tuesday, and waved hello from the steps of Air Force One. Melania gives Donald a hard pass on holding her hand. Then, from what we can tell, he showed some affection from behind.

Trump's there for his Wednesday visit with Pope Francis.

Here's a plan ... maybe play an early Beatles song on the next flight.