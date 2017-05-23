TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Shaun Alexander Says Cortez Kennedy Was His Mentor

Shaun Alexander Cortez Kennedy Mentored Me

5/23/2017 4:18 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Cortez Kennedy took a young Shaun Alexander under his wing ... schooling him on life skills that he used during his All-Pro career ... the star running back tells TMZ Sports.

We talked to Alexander about the passing of his former teammate and friend ... a guy Alexander says was instrumental in his career.

Shaun reminisces about a day back in 1990 when Kennedy and Ricky Watters invited S.A. to chill and watch the Miami vs. Notre Dame football game.

There were nachos ... and a lot of life advice ... from how to spend money, to getting married.

Dennis Erickson -- who coached Tez at the U and in the pros at Seattle -- echoed Shaun's praise of the HOF'er ... saying Kennedy was just as great off the field as on it.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web