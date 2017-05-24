Kyle Richards Don't Judge Conrad Hilton ... He's Struggling

Conrad Hilton hurled a slew of racial and homophobic slurs when he was arrested earlier this month for violating a restraining order, and his aunt, Kyle Richards, says don't be quick to judge.

Kyle was leaving Craig's Tuesday night when our photog asked how Conrad's doing after being released to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

The 'Housewife' star made it clear .. Conrad's struggling.

TMZ broke the story ... Conrad broke into the home of actress E.G. Daily and violated a restraining order to stay clear of E.G's daughter, Hunter ... his ex-girlfriend.