TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Post Malone Finally Plays 'White Iverson' for Allen Iverson

Post Malone Plays 'White Iverson' for Allen Iverson!

5/26/2017 10:06 AM PDT
Breaking News

It's been YEARS in the making ... rap star Post Malone finally got to meet Allen Iverson -- while playing his smash hit "White Iverson."

A.I. really came to life during the lyric, "F*ck practice." 

The two met up during a night out in L.A. -- judging by the video, the two had been partying pretty hard before the song played. 

Post had been DREAMING about meeting the NBA superstar for a while -- and previously told TMZ Sports how much he loved the guy. 

Congrats Post ... dreams do come true (especially when you're rich and famous!) 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web