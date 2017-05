Rapper Rich the Kid Sued You Owe $6k for that Maybach

Rapper Rich the Kid flaunts his wheels, but when it comes to paying he prefers to ditch the bill ... according to a new lawsuit.

DPN Cars Corp is suing the rapper, claiming he missed a March car payment for $6,620. A company rep there tells us the whip in question is an S600 Maybach.

Rich was standing on the hood in Bev Hills back in March after throwing money on the sidewalk.

We've reached out to the rapper, so far no word back.