Shaq Paints Monster Toenails ... with Glitter Polish

In an obvious response to the intense hate he got for baring his gross feet on TV, Shaquille O'Neal took a trip to the nail shop ... and got a full monster foot makeover.

It was kinda like that scene from "Dumb and Dumber" at first (see below) -- but Shaq decided to end his session with a layer of sparkly toenail polish.

No word on how much he paid the woman for the foot job ... but it wasn't enough!!!