Trump Hotel D.C. Guest Arrested After Guns, Ammo Found in Car

A Trump International Hotel guest in Washington D.C. was busted early Wednesday morning when cops found 2 guns and 90 rounds of ammo in his car.

According to cops 43-year-old Bryan Moles left a gun in plain view inside his car. A second gun was found in his glove box. The weapons are a Glock and a semi-automatic Carbon 15 Bushmaster.

Police responded to the hotel -- just blocks from the White House -- after getting a tip that Moles had the weapons.

He was charged with 2 counts of carrying a pistol without a license. He reportedly told police he is a military veteran and suffers from PTSD ... and chose to stay at that hotel because he likes President Trump.