Brad Pitt Treats Chris Cornell's Kids To Bit of Magic, Butterbeer

Brad Pitt put a little magic into Chris Cornell's kids' lives, thanks to butterbeer and wizard wands from Universal Studios' Harry Potter World.

Pitt hit up the L.A. theme park Wednesday with Cornell's 2 tweens ... 12-year-old daughter Toni, and 11-year-old Christopher. Cornell also has a 16-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, who was not present.

Doesn't look like they left a part of the park uncovered between the swag they picked up at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and riding the Jurassic Park ride.

Pitt and Cornell were close friends for years. He paid his respects at Cornell's funeral last Friday, after the rocker committed suicide in his Detroit hotel room two weeks ago following a gig.