Jerry West On Clippers Rumors: 'I Don't Know What You're Talking About'

EXCLUSIVE

Jerry West insists he knows NOTHING about the Clippers reportedly trying to steal him away from the Golden State Warriors ... but watch the video -- and pay attention to that smirk!

West is currently an executive board member for the Warriors -- but ESPN's Marc Stein reported the Clippers are actively courting him to L.A.

So, when we saw West in Beverly Hills moments ago, we had to ask him straight-up -- what's the deal?!

There's more ... West also has a strong opinion about the racial incident at LeBron James' Brentwood home -- saying the whole situation is "sad."