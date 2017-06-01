TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Jerry West On Clippers Rumors: 'I Don't Know What You're Talking About'

Jerry West On Clippers Rumors: 'I Don't Know What You're Talking About'

6/1/2017 12:35 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Jerry West insists he knows NOTHING about the Clippers reportedly trying to steal him away from the Golden State Warriors ... but watch the video -- and pay attention to that smirk!

West is currently an executive board member for the Warriors  -- but ESPN's Marc Stein reported the Clippers are actively courting him to L.A. 

So, when we saw West in Beverly Hills moments ago, we had to ask him straight-up -- what's the deal?! 

There's more ... West also has a strong opinion about the racial incident at LeBron James' Brentwood home -- saying the whole situation is "sad."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web