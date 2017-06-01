'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' Director's Face Allegedly Bashed By Ex-GF 38 Years Younger

Tobe Hooper -- director of the iconic horror film "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" -- got beat up by his ex and has the bruises to prove it ... according to new legal docs.

The 74-year-old was allegedly attacked by 36-year-old Rebecca Hodges 2 weeks ago, and was left with a battered face. Hooper claims there was another altercation in April where Hodges also punched him in the face.

According to the docs ... the 2 used to date and live together, and Hooper's accusations against Hodges were enough to get a judge to order her to stay 100 yards away from him.

We tried to contact Hodges ... no luck so far.