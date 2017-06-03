Migos' Takeoff My New Chain's Literally Outta This World!!!

Exclusive Details

Migos rapper Takeoff's iced-out intergalactic chain does right by his name, thanks to the spaceship taking off smack in the middle of it, and it's got enough sparkle to rival a shining star.

The rapper teamed with Elliot Avianne, of Avianne & Co Jewelry, to create the solar system-inspired piece. It's missing a few planets ... only Earth, Mars, Saturn, the sun and moon made the cut.

The piece weighs 1 kilo and is covered in 200 karats of diamonds.

Takeoff also put a Migos spin on the spaceship's NASA logo, replacing it with the crew's YRN (Young Rich N***as) acronym.

As for the price ... around $500k.