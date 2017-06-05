Kodak Black Released Early From Jail With New 'Life Skills'

Exclusive Details

Kodak Black is a free man after completing a voluntary life skills course behind bars that made him eligible for early release.

Kodak was released Monday morning from Broward County Jail after serving 97 days of a 364 day sentence for violating house arrest. He's now back on house arrest for another year. He'll need to request permission from his probation officer and court if he wants to travel anywhere for work, even inside Florida.

As we reported, his trouble adhering to house arrest is what landed him in jail. He bolted without permission at least 2 times, once to hit up a strip club.

We're told KB's prison life skills course covered domestic violence, parenting, financial management -- and, perhaps most importantly ... problem solving and self-control skills.