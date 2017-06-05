Peyton Manning Golfs with Trump Fore-maha!!!

Breaking News

President Donald Trump has a new golf buddy ... Peyton Manning.

The two hit the links together at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Sunday -- along with Republican Sen. Bob Corker from Tennessee (same state where Peyton played his college ball).

The group reportedly spent roughly 4 and a half hours playing -- no word on who emerged victorious.

Manning was in town to receive the Lincoln Medal in D.C. later that night.

Seems Trump has filled his QB void after his rift with his ex-BFF, Tom Brady.