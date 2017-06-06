Bill Belichick Passes Buck In Tom Brady Concussion Controversy, 'Not My Job' (VIDEO)

Bill Belichick Passes Buck In Tom Brady Concussion Controversy

Bill Belichick finally addressed Gisele's claim that Tom Brady has suffered multiple concussions over the years -- despite no formal injury report from the Pats -- saying dealing with injuries is "not really my job."

The Patriots head coach addressed the media in Foxborough early Tuesday morning and was asked for the team's response to the comments Gisele made on "CBS This Morning" back in May.

Belichick deflected -- though he said the team files injury reports "in compliance with league guidelines."

When pressed further about how he deals with possible player injuries, Belichick passed the buck ... saying when it comes to the "injury situation" ... "that's not really my job."

"That's what we have medical staff for."