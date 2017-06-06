'Covfefe' Undies, Beer, Coffee or Merch ... The Choice Is Yours!

The race is on to nab Donald Trump's typo word of the year, "covfefe" ... and that means it could end up plastered on everything from boobs to beer.

More than handful of would-be entrepreneurs have filed legal docs to lock down the right to slap covfefe on shirts, sweaters, tank tops, pants, socks and all the other typical clothes for men, women and children. That's the standard stuff.

There's also talk of cranking out covfefe leisure suits, PJs, panties, thongs, bras and even clogs. Also, at least one brewery has also filed to attach it to a beer -- while another guy wants it for a coffee brew.

Gotta say, covfefe clogs seems like a front-runner. If you're into that sorta thing.