Lonzo Ball LaVar Won't Hurt My NBA Career 'Everybody Has An Opinion'

Breaking News

Lonzo Ball is shutting down any idea that his outspoken dad is gonna be a distraction to his NBA career ... telling reporters he's confident LaVar will stay in his lane.

Ball attended a private workout for the Lakers Wednesday -- the only pre-draft workout he agreed to do -- and was asked if he thought LaVar's antics could negatively affect him.

"They said that about me in high school, said that about me in college. I don't think it'll affect me," Zo said when asked about his dad.

"Everybody has an opinion. I know who I am. People who know me know who I am. That's all that matters."