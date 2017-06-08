TMZ

Buffalo Bills Jonathan Williams Off The Hook In DWI Case

NFL's Jonathan Williams Not Guilty ... In Drunk Driving Case

6/8/2017 1:18 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Great day for Buffalo Bills running back Jonathan Williams -- who fought his 2016 drunk driving arrest ... AND WON.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Williams -- a 5th round pick out of Arkansas in 2016 -- was pulled over in Fayatteville, AR on July 14 when cops suspected he had been drinking.

Williams had admitted to drinking a 40 oz. before getting behind the wheel, but refused to take a breathalyzer ... leading to his arrest. He begged cops to give him a pass because he was just drafted into the NFL.

Williams pled not guilty and took the case to trial -- where prosecutors failed to prove JW was driving drunk that night. Why? We're told the lack of a positive blood alcohol test was a factor.

We spoke with Williams' lawyer, Shane Wilkinson, who says, "The prosecution simply didn't have enough evidence to prove he was intoxicated."

"Jonathan is a good person and he is glad this is behind him so he can concentrate on his family and football."

