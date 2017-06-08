TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Kris Humphries Sells Beverly Hills House for $8.25 Million

Kris Humphries $cores Lotsa Dough Sells Bev Hills Pad for $8.25 Mil!

6/8/2017 1:46 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Kris Humphries knows when to pull out ... and the housing market rewarded him handsomely.

The Atlanta Hawks center just sold his Bev Hills pad for $8.25 million, which is a KILLING ... considering he bought the 3, bedroom, 4 bath house for $6.2 mil back in 2015.

The 3,336 square foot house sits on nearly an acre with unobstructed city and coastline views. The house features tons of glass walls, gourmet kitchen and a den with a wet bar.

Peter Cornell and Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group repped Kris. Jason also repped the buyer.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web