Kris Humphries $cores Lotsa Dough Sells Bev Hills Pad for $8.25 Mil!

EXCLUSIVE

Kris Humphries knows when to pull out ... and the housing market rewarded him handsomely.

The Atlanta Hawks center just sold his Bev Hills pad for $8.25 million, which is a KILLING ... considering he bought the 3, bedroom, 4 bath house for $6.2 mil back in 2015.

The 3,336 square foot house sits on nearly an acre with unobstructed city and coastline views. The house features tons of glass walls, gourmet kitchen and a den with a wet bar.

Peter Cornell and Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group repped Kris. Jason also repped the buyer.