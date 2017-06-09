John Salley 'No Way' Warriors Beat '96 Bulls ... 'Are You Kidding Me!?'

EXCLUSIVE

John Salley vehemently refuses to even entertain the idea that the '17 Golden State Warriors have passed the '96 Chicago Bulls as the greatest team ever.

Salley -- who played with Michael Jordan on the legendary '96 Bulls team -- was leaving Craig's in WeHo when we had to ask straight-up: could Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have beaten M.J. and Scottie Pippen?

Salley: "Are you kidding me!?"

He breaks down the matchup -- player by player -- and scoffs at the idea that Steph would shoot the Bulls outta the arena.

"He wouldn't be allowed to dribble. Steve Kerr would've been ... my God, we would've been all over that guy. No way."