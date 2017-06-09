Kristin Chenoweth Says Enes Kanter Should Be U.S. Citizen

Kristin Chenoweth Enes Kanter Should Be U.S. Citizen

Enes Kanter has a big celebrity supporter -- Kristin Chenoweth -- who says the U.S. government should step in and help the NBA star become an American citizen ASAP.

Enes is in the middle of an international controversy -- a warrant has been issued for his arrest in his native Turkey where he's spoken out against the government. His father was recently arrested.

Enes is currently in the U.S. and says he's trying to get American citizenship. He says he's currently "countryless."

Kristin is a huge OKC Thunder fan and has been following the saga -- and explained to TMZ Sports why it's important for Enes to get U.S. citizenship. She's also praying for Kanter's father.

And on a lighter note, she refuses to root for Kevin Durant Friday night ... because well, you know.