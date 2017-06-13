N.Y. Jets Star Buster Skrine No Way Jets Suck This Season!! … ‘Our Year Right Here’

Forget what ya heard about the Jets being the NFL's worst team ... Gang Green star Buster Skrine says the squad is gonna shock the world in 2017.

TMZ Sports caught up with Buster in NYC, and asked the veteran CB for his message to the embattled Jets Nation ... “This our year right here!”

It’s a big statement considering the Jets finished dead last in the AFC East last year (5-11), and have unloaded some of their best players like Eric Decker in the off-season.

Skrine said he's sad to see Decker go -- but his release is “all business” ... and he clearly believes the team will win without him.