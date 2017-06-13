Tom Brady's Dad Says QB 'Wouldn't Tell Us' If He Suffered Concussions

Tom Brady's Dad Patriots QB 'Wouldn't Tell Us' If He Suffered Concussions

Tom Brady's parents were in the dark about the QB's concussion situation last year -- but his father says the Patriots star wouldn't tell them if he suffered one anyway.

Tom Brady Sr. spoke with The Boston Globe about the controversy surrounding TB12's brain -- ever since Gisele went on TV and said he definitely had a concussion last year, despite no injury report from the Pats.

"We didn’t get to any games last year, except the Super Bowl, so I wasn’t aware of his health condition throughout the year. He wouldn’t tell us."

Brady Sr. also said the topic of concussions is "inflammatory" -- adding, "It’s a hot-button issue, so if somebody alludes to something, it’s going to be blown up whether it’s a big deal or not."

"I think every parent that sees their kid playing football knows that these guys are big and fast and things can happen that aren’t always good ... Hopefully, if something does happen, it will be dealt with as intelligently as possible."