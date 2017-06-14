Congress Baseball Shooter Is a Trump Hater ... Called to 'Destroy' Him

Breaking News

The man suspected of opening fire at a congressional baseball practice is 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson ... and judging by his social media, he REALLY hates Donald Trump.

Hodgkinson's Facebook page is loaded with anti-Trump posts. He's also a staunch Bernie Sanders supporter.

Also notable, Hodgkinson is also anti-Hillary Clinton, with several posts about her as well.

Among the posts on his page, there's one that stands out from March which says, "Trump is Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It's Time to Destroy Trump & Co."