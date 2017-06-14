Virginia Rep. Don Beyer Dems & GOP Are on the Same Team ... In Shooting Fallout

EXCLUSIVE

Alexandria, Virginia's own representative in Congress hopes the shooting that injured his colleague can be a uniting force.

We got Congressman Don Beyer -- who reps Virginia's 8th District, including Alexandria -- at Simpson Field Wednesday, where James Hodgkinson opened fire on the GOP's practice sesh ... injuring Rep. Steve Scalise, among others.

He tells our camera guy that this tragedy should get members from both sides of the aisle coming together -- for now, at least -- ahead of Thursday's congressional baseball game ... which is moving forward as scheduled.

Quick side note ... Simpson Field sits near T.C. Williams High School, which is the same school "Remember the Titans" is based on. Beyer's hoping it has the same unifying effect here.