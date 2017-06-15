Scott Disick Time to Smell the Roses, Bella ... Kourtney Is Too!

Exclusive Details

Scott Disick is mending burned bridges one flower bouquet at a time, starting with Bella Thorne.

Bella shared a pic of a gorgeous pink rose and peonies bouquet Tuesday night, and our sources say Scott's the mystery guy who ordered 'em.

Amazingly, we're told they're talking again after that Cannes vacation nightmare -- and Scott even invited her to his place once he got back from his international bender. Yes, she accepted.

As for her ex, Gregg Sulkin, with whom she's been spotted recently ... we're told it's not serious.

One note of caution for Bella, or just a huge coincidence -- Kourtney Kardashian posted a pic of flowers she got ... a few hours before Bella got hers, and it's an oddly similar bouquet.

Just sayin' ...