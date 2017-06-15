U.S. Open Blimp Catches Fire and Crashes ... Near Golf Tourney

Breaking News

A blimp floating over the U.S. Open golf tournament in Erin, Wisconsin caught fire and crashed moments ago ... and spectators captured the incident on video.

Unclear how many people were on board or if anyone was injured. We're working on the story.

The blimp landed in a remote field with no direct road access. Emergency responders were instructed to take ATVs to get to the crash site.

There is one witness who believes she saw people parachuting from the blimp -- but we haven't been able to confirm that yet.

Story developing ...