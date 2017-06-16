Abby Lee Miller My Last Taste of Freedom Will Be ...

Abby Lee Miller's time as a free woman is winding down, but at least she knows exactly what she wants to do -- and eat -- before she's locked up.

We got the former "Dance Moms" star leaving Catch in Weho Thursday night in pretty good spirits considering she's weeks away from going to prison for a year and a day for fraud.

Although she's leaving one of L.A.'s trendiest restaurants, Abby says she has her sights set on another spot for her last meal before the big house -- particularly one delicious menu item.

Gotta say -- it's a pretty good call.