J Lo & A-Rod Compare Tan Lines In South of France

EXCLUSIVE

Bad news for the rest of us -- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting even more bronzed and beautiful than they already are.

The couple jetted off to the South of France, and boarded a yacht off Antibes for a day in the sun. J Lo wore a sexy, tiny crochet monokini, and A-Rod wore ... well, who really cares?

He did try some high diving off the deck, but the bigger point is they looked freakin' amazing while soaking up the R&R.

Don't worry, they applied plenty of SPF.