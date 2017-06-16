Lonzo Ball to LaVar: Ignore the Haters ... I Love You

Lonzo Ball just published an open and emotional Father's Day letter to his dad -- thanking him for everything in his life, advising him to ignore the critics and telling him that he loves him.

The entire letter -- addressed to LaVar Ball -- appeared on "The Players' Tribune" and is titled, "To the Loudest Guy in the Gym."

"One of the things I admire most about you is that you don’t really care what other people think. People can have whatever opinions they want about who you are as a person, but they’ll never have all the facts. They’ll never know you like I do."

Lonzo reflects on impactful family moments including workouts, road trips, basketball games and family breakfasts.

Lonzo says he knows he wouldn't be where he is in life without LaVar -- and brags about his 4.0 high school GPA, his basketball talent and his quiet confidence.

He also mentions repaying LaVar with a car or two once he signs his NBA contract.

He concludes, "Happy Father’s Day, Dad. Love you."