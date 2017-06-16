Michael Floyd Blames Failed Alcohol Test On Late Night Kombucha Binge

Michael Floyd Blames Booze Test On Late Night Kombucha Binge

Michael Floyd wants you to believe that he failed his alcohol test after a long night of watching movies and pounding kombucha tea ... and NOT because he was drinking booze.

The Minnesota Vikings WR issued a statement through his agent explaining why at least 4 of his breath tests were flagged for alcohol ... despite the fact he was ordered by the judge to refrain from taking a single sip while under house arrest.

Here's the explanation from his agent:

"On June 10, 2017, Michael watched movies at his place of residence until 3:00 a.m. During that time, he drank several bottles of kombucha tea drinks, unaware that the drinks contain alcohol."

"On June 11, 2017 at 5:30 a.m., Michael was tested and his blood alcohol content was .055. Michael was tested again at 5:54 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was down to .045. Michael was tested again at 6:23 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was .044. He then went back to sleep and missed a test at 6:33 a.m."

As we previously reported, kombucha is a fermented tea that contains a small amount of alcohol -- typically the same or less than a non-alcoholic beer.

The story seems fishy ... a late-night binge fueled by tea? It's possible. We'll see if the judge buys it when he appears in court on June 26.