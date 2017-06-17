Kareem Abdul-Jabbar LaVar Ball Is Bad for NCAA Hoops

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says parents like LaVar Ball are bad for college basketball -- because they're turning the NCAA into a "huckster show."

KAJ was expressing his disdain for 1-and-done college players during an interview with 97.5 The Fanatic when he specifically went in on Lonzo Ball's father.

"Everybody knows about his sons because he has been able to hype them. But I don't think that's good for college basketball."

He continued, "College basketball is starting to look like a ... it doesn't look good. It looks like it's a huckster show. And that bothers me, you know. You have people going those lengths to promote their kids. I don't get it. "

"1-and-dones doesn't make any sense to me. To have somebody come and be on campus for 6 months and play a basketball season, what is that?"

"It's strange and it's not good for the college game and it hasn't been good for the pro game. I think they better find a different way of dealing with those issues."

"I don't know exactly what that should be, but the way it is now is pretty pathetic."