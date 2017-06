Ice Cube Shades Mayweather vs. McGregor 'That Still Happening?'

EXCLUSIVE

Here's some nice, cool SHAAADE ... courtesy of Ice Cube.

As we previously reported, Cube's BIG3 basketball league is in a standoff with Mayweather, McGregor over the T-Mobile Arena for August 26.

BIG3 says it booked the venue first and won't budge (unless the price is right) -- while the boxing promoters aren't backing down either.

So, we asked Cube about the big fight when we saw him at LAX on Monday -- his response?

"Oh, that fight is uh happening?"

Cold.