Migos' Takeoff Has $33k Wrapped Around His Finger

EXCLUSIVE

Migos' Takeoff got the baddest and boujee-est birthday present from the group's other 2 members ... and they managed to keep it in theme with his newest acquisition ... a cosmic chain.

Offset and Quavo surprised Takeoff with a $33k ring bedazzled with 13 carats of diamonds. Best of all, it comes with a detachable spaceship ... get it?

Wafi Lalani of Jewelry Unlimited in Atlanta, GA dropped it off Saturday. The ring came in a box with a small video screen that played their music video for "Slippery" when it's opened, so even the packaging was next level.

We already told you about Takeoff's out of this world chain valued at $500k.

Boujee-est.