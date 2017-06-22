Exclusive Details
Jeremy Meeks and Postmates sure know how to market well -- they turned a one-off jokey endorsement from Bella Hadid into a full-on campaign with Amber Rose.
Jeremy got hired by Postmates this week -- at least for Wednesday -- to deliver a plate of deviled eggs from the L.A. restaurant Commissary to Amber.
Jeremy's collab with Postmates isn't a coincidence -- our Postmates sources tell us it's a send-up of Bella Hadid's shout-out to the company back in April.
Bella posted a shot of herself with photoshopped deviled eggs, saying ... "Postmates is the best!"
Looks like Postmates is putting all its eggs in one basket.
“One of my most popular posts was @BellaHadid carrying deviled eggs." https://t.co/G8xJizENFP pic.twitter.com/VON29rUIR4— W magazine (@wmag) April 13, 2017