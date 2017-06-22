Jeremy Meeks I'm with Bella On Special Deliveries ... You're Welcome, Amber

Exclusive Details

Jeremy Meeks and Postmates sure know how to market well -- they turned a one-off jokey endorsement from Bella Hadid into a full-on campaign with Amber Rose.

Jeremy got hired by Postmates this week -- at least for Wednesday -- to deliver a plate of deviled eggs from the L.A. restaurant Commissary to Amber.

Jeremy's collab with Postmates isn't a coincidence -- our Postmates sources tell us it's a send-up of Bella Hadid's shout-out to the company back in April.

Bella posted a shot of herself with photoshopped deviled eggs, saying ... "Postmates is the best!"

Looks like Postmates is putting all its eggs in one basket.