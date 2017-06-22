Tom Brady Goes Belly to Fat Belly with Sumo Wrestlers in Tokyo

Tom Brady Belly to Fat Belly ... With Sumo Wrestlers!

Breaking News

Tom Brady is now picking on fat guys ... taking on sumo wrestlers in Tokyo -- and the good news, he didn't get wrecked!

TB12 and his son, Jack, got a private workout while on tour with Under Armour in Asia this week ... and the 5-time Super Bowl champ hilariously tries to join the fun by grappling with a guy twice his size.

Spoiler alert -- big guy didn't budge. But at least he didn't get sumo powerslammed. We've seen that before ...

Gotta give Brady credit for trying -- he even ditched his shirt to show off his 39-year-old dad bod physique -- but it's pretty weird to see him not dominate something for once.