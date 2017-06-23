TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Bernard Hopkins Blasts McGregor 'It's a Fake News Fight'

6/23/2017 9:56 AM PDT

Bernard Hopkins Blasts Conor McGregor, 'It's a Fake News Fight'

EXCLUSIVE

Shots fired from boxing legend Bernard Hopkins -- who's dissing McGregor vs. Mayweather in a BIG way ... saying the whole thing is a "fake news" fight. 

FYI, B-Hop works for Golden Boy Promotions and is hyping the other superfight of the year -- Canelo vs. GGG ... a fight Hopkins says is undoubtedly the superior event. 

In fact, he has a message to people leaning toward buying the MayMac PPV over the Canelo fight. 

"You got a chance to get in a Ferrari but you choose the Pontiac?!?" 

Yeah ... he's not holding back. In fact, he won't even say Conor's full name. 

Ouch. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web