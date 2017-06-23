TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Grandpa Ball LaVar Learned Everything From Me!

6/23/2017 1:24 PM PDT

Grandpa Ball: LaVar Learned Everything From Me!

EXCLUSIVE

Here he is ... the man who REALLY created the Big Baller empire -- Grandpa Ball -- and he's spilling some family secrets to TMZ Sports

LaVar's dad was at LAX after returning from the NBA Draft -- and says LaVar treated the entire Ball family to one of the best meals of their lives after Lonzo Ball got picked #2 by the Lakers. 

"I had the best of everything!" 

Grandpa says he couldn't be more proud of his son and grandson -- but revealed some interesting differences about his parenting style. 

He also revealed his nickname for his son -- and why he doesn't call him "LaVar" like everyone else. 

It's great video ... and he even dishes out some words of wisdom for Lonzo when it comes to money. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web