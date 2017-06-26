Miguel Tejada's FL Home Burglarized, Suspect Arrested

Miguel Tejada FL Home Burglarized ... Suspect Arrested

Bad news, good news for ex-MLB superstar Miguel Tejada ...

Bad News -- someone broke into Tejada's Ft. Lauderdale home and jacked thousands of dollars worth of expensive belongings.

Good News -- Cops have arrested the suspect and Tejada should get his stuff back.

Here's what we know ... Tejada had been spending a TON of time in the Dominican Republic, as he's relocating his family.

Officials says a 60-year-old man who was house-sitting next door noticed that no one was checking in on Tejada's home and saw an opportunity to jack all the fancy stuff that was still inside.

We're told officials believe the suspect, Mark Parker, systematically took more than $10,000 in belongings over a period of 3 months.

Sources connected to Tejada tell us the number could be as high as $500,000. They're still tallying up the missing items.

Sources connected to the situation tell us the loot allegedly includes expensive designer shoes, signed jerseys, MLB trophies, musical instruments, patio furniture and more.

Cops tracked down Parker and arrested him for burglary and grand theft. He's since been released from custody.

We're told Tejada and his wife are PISSED and want the suspect prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.