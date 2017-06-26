Rich Homie Quan Tour Van Break-In

Rich Homie Quan's Tour Van Broken Into, Property Stolen During Show

New van trouble for Rich Homie Quan, and this time he's the one filing a police report after someone broke into his tour van to jack up to $2k worth of stuff.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... RHQ's Savana Explorer van got rolled early Sunday morning ... while he was performing at a club in Meridian, Mississippi.

Cops say Quan discovered someone had smashed the back window around 2 AM, and he told cops the thieves took between $1,500 and $2,000 worth of property.

As we reported ... he recently got busted for felony weed possession in a different van just a month ago.

No suspects have been ID'd yet.