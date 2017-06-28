Beyonce, Jay-Z Becoming Prince and Princess of Bel-Air Real Estate Sources Say

Beyonce and Jay-Z in Escrow for Mega Bel-Air Mansion, Real Estate Sources Say

EXCLUSIVE

It looks like there's a super secret real estate deal that's going down in Bel-Air, and the buzz is that Beyonce and Jay-Z are the buyers.

It's all over the real estate community in the area ... the house is not on the market, but it has been quietly shopped for $130 MILLION. It's 30,000 square feet on 1.86 acres, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 pools, a basketball court, recording studio, spa and paddle tennis court. It's also fully furnished.

Multiple real estate sources claim the house is currently in escrow, but the amount is a mystery. Two sources claim Beyonce and Jay-Z are paying $120 million ... way over their $80 million budget, but most other sources say they're ONLY paying around $90 million.

Get this ... the people who are selling the estate bought it in 2013 for $15 million. They tore the house down and the last 4 years has been almost nonstop construction.

TMZ has reported Beyonce and Jay have been frustrated, looking at every available property in their price range for 2 years, without success. They didn't want anything more than $80 mil. Based on what we're hearing now, it seems they made this secret deal and stretched their budget.

We're told the Bel-Air estate is "spectacular."