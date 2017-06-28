Clippers' Jerry West Signing CP3 & Blake ... 'Not My Responsibility'

Clippers' Jerry West Says Signing CP3 & Blake Griffin 'Not My Responsibility'

Jerry West says his new role with the L.A. Clippers DOES NOT require him to get involved in the efforts to resign Blake Griffin and Chris Paul ... telling TMZ Sports, "It's not my responsibility."

West was playing coy when we saw him leaving Caffe Roma in Bev Hills on Tuesday -- saying it's up to other key members of the organization to bring in the players ... "I'm just an adviser."

He added, "Hopefully, everyone will make the right decision."

Meanwhile, we also spotted Clippers' assistant coach Mike Woodson out -- he was WAY stronger on the issue ... telling us locking up the two free agents is definitely a priority.

